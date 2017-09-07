If someone asked you what the world’s greatest invention was, what would you say? The computer? The car? Flaming hot Cheetos?

During the 1958 Miss America competition, this question was posed to Miss Colorado, who had a pretty good answer that still holds up today—and an even better reason why. In a new clip promoting this year’s competition, some of the current contestants give their answers to the same question.

They also asked the 2018 contestants something posed to Miss Mississippi in 1960: “If you were proficient in tennis or golf, would you beat your partner or let him win?” The response in 1960 was pretty standard for women back then—but the answers from today’s contestants are a nice indication of how things have progressed over the years.

The 97th annual Miss America pageant, which provides a scholarship for the winner, will be be judged by Tara Lipinski, People editor in chief Jess Cagle, Molly Sims, Jordin Sparks, Thomas Rhett, Maria Menounos and 2014’s winner Nina Davuluri. Chris Harrison and Sage Steele will host the event.

Miss America will air live from Atlantic City on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.