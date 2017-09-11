Miss North Dakota Cara Mund Crowned Miss America 2018!

America, you have a new queen!

After four nights of competition, Miss North Dakota Cara Mund was crowned the 2018 Miss America on Sunday night.

North Dakota has never had a Miss America winner, or a contestant reach the top five.

The 2017 Miss America, Savvy Shields, passed on the tiara to Mund during the final night of competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The celebrity judging panel of singer Jordin Sparks, model and actress Molly Sims, singer Thomas Rhett and PEOPLE Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle selected Mund out of the 51 women from across the United States and the District of Columbia.

The women were evaluated on their performances in the evening wear, fitness, lifestyle, talent and interview categories.

From Coinage: The Cost of Being A Miss America Contestant

Mund will tour the country with the title for one year before starting law school at the University of Notre Dame.