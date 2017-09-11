Sorry, Chris Harrison: Miss Alabama Doesn't Want to Be The Bachelorette

With Arie Luyendyke Jr. just tapped as the next Bachelor, it’s a little soon to start casting for The Bachelorette — but that didn’t stop Molly Sims from trying.

The actress and Miss America judge put Miss Alabama — clearly a fan — on the spot during the more light-hearted round of questions.

“If right now, the handsome fellow standing next to you, Chris Harrison, offered you the chance to be the next Bachelorette, would you take it?” she asked as Harrison, who hosts the pageant and dating franchise, laughed.

“All right, Chris. Don’t be offended,” Jessica Procter said as the crowd cheered. “I don’t think I would take it. I don’t know. I love watching the show, it’s really entertaining, but it’s not always the best chances of staying with who you end up with on The Bachelor. Looking what’s happened recently with Ben [Higgins] and Lauren [Bushnell], who were my people.”

It’s true: The Bachelor season 20’s Higgins and Bushnell ended their engagement in May, and season 21’s Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi just split as well.

“As long as you’re watching, it’s fine,” Harrison said, laughing.