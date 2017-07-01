Mischa Barton Testifies in Revenge-Porn Case as Lawyer Declares ‘Another Court Victory’

Mischa Barton kicked off her Fourth of July weekend by testifying again in her ongoing lawsuit against a former boyfriend who allegedly tried to sell sex tapes of her in an act she and her legal team had deemed “revenge porn.”

The 31-year-old actress was set to face off against her ex Adam Spaw in the Friday hearing — though according to his attorney he had to miss the court date to be in Cincinnati, where is mom is undergoing surgery, E! News reported.

That didn’t stop Barton’s testimony.

In it, she said she’s “terrified” of Spay — saying he’s been “lurking” in her neighborhood, texting her and calling her despite a temporary restraining order (TRO) granted against him in March, The New York Daily News reported. She also claimed that he recently showed up at her friend’s house where she was staying and asked to gain access to her car.

“He doesn’t seem to understand the TRO,” she told the judge, the New York Daily News reported. “I definitely feel he’s been stalking me. I look over my shoulder all the time when I’m walking. He’s intimidating. He’s 6-foot-4. I would be terrified to see him.”

Barton’s temporary stay-away order was extended on Friday, E! News reported. A follow-up hearing has been set for July 21, where the judge will make a permanent ruling — with our without Spaw’s testimony.

After the testimony, Barton told reported that she’s “happy” with the way the judge ruled and was going to “continue to fight for justice.”

“People should always have the right to protect themselves and especially women against people who stalk you, make you nervous, try to do things against you, try to release images without your consent,” she said, E! News reported. “I consider this a victory.”

Barton’s lawyer Lisa Bloom also declared victory for her and the O.C. alum. “Another court win today with my client Mischa Barton,” Bloom wrote on Twitter. “Proud to stand for women’s right to say no to revenge porn.”

“Every woman has the right to control which images of her own body and face should be distributed,” she said outside the courtroom Friday, The Wrap reported. “Mischa Barton has the right to make that choice. Every woman has the right to make that choice.”

Spaw remains barred from releasing explicit video and images of Barton, the New York Daily News reported. Barton maintains those were recorded by a different ex-boyfriend without her consent.

FROM PEN: TV Revivals We Want to See

Reports surfaced in March that a sex tape (of Barton and her ex, with whom she was “in a brief relationship” that has since ended) was allegedly being shopped around to pornography companies for $500,000.

Barton quickly retained Bloom, who retained emergency domestic violence restraining orders against Spaw and her ex and issued a statement on behalf of the actress on March 15, announcing that they plan on prosecuting the alleged “revenge pornography” peddler under “every available civil and criminal law.”

Speaking with Dr. Phil McGraw on an episode of The Dr. Phil Show at the end of March, Barton said her former lover was aiming to ruin her through what she called “complete emotional blackmail.”

“It was a crime. It is a serious crime to tape people without their knowledge like that and I had made the mistake of putting myself in the situation with the person so I just removed myself as quickly as I could, and then it just continued to be complete emotional abuse after that for the last several, several months,” she explained.

RELATED VIDEO: Mischa Barton Talks “Revenge Porn” Case on Dr. Phil

She also recalled the alarming way she learned of the sex tape’s existence. “Somebody came up to me on the street … and said there’s something I need to tell you and I didn’t believe it at first, I couldn’t believe it,” the actress recalled. “Because I had loved this person and I didn’t think it was possible.” Barton has slowly been returning to the spotlight after a traumatic year that included a hospitalization.

Earlier this month, Barton had another court hearing where Bloom claimed the “distribution of the explicit images was banned” and Spaw was “ordered to stay 100 yards away forever.”