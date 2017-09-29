Mischa Barton Hopes to ‘See Real Justice Happen’ in Revenge Porn Case: ‘I’m Going to See This Through to the End’

Mischa Barton is determined to fight against revenge porn.

PEOPLE confirms The O.C. alum, 31, was unable to testify in a Los Angeles courtroom on Thursday for a court hearing in her ongoing civil suit against former boyfriend Adam Spaw who allegedly tried to sell sex tapes of Barton in an act she and her legal team had deemed “revenge porn.”

Judge James E. Blancarte granted a continuance on the hearing as Spaw was admitted to hospital on Tuesday and undergoing surgery Thursday morning, according to his attorney.

Though she did not speak in the courtroom, Barton did speak with reporters along with her attorney Lisa Bloom, who also represents Blac Chyna.

“I’m going to see this case through to the end. I am very happy with what the judge has decided today,” Barton said. “I don’t think it’s possible at this point to have seen it through long enough. I think that’s important that we see real justice happen here with this case so I’m more happy that the judge seems to understand this type of case.”

Barton hired Bloom in March after reports surfaced that an alleged sex tape (of Barton and her ex, with whom she was “in a brief relationship” that has since ended) was being shopped around to pornography companies.

“In Mischa’s case, she has always alleged that these images were taken without her knowledge or consent. It’s a form of domestic abuse as the Judge has ordered in this case,” Bloom told reporters on Thursday. “Mischa has been seeing this through, the justice system sometimes moves slowly but she’s committed to that and I’m committed to standing with her.”

Adding, “I think she wanted everybody to know that this is wrong, this is a women’s rights issue and that you can fight back and stand up against it. And stand up for your rights, it doesn’t do any good to have these laws if we don’t stand up for your rights, whether you’re a celebrity or ordinary person, it’s not pleasant to be in this situation but you can stand up for your rights and win. We got a win against the other defendant, it’s only a matter of time before we get a win against this defendant too.”

In June, Bloom declared “victory” after a court ruled in Barton’s ex must return all explicit materials back to her and not release any of them.

“[Mischa] has always maintained that the images were obtained without her knowledge or consent and that’s clearly a violation of the law and that’s why she’s fighting this case, it’s a form of domestic abuse, the judge has already ruled that,” Bloom said on Thursday. “Mischa wants everybody to know, I want everybody to know, that if you are a victim of revenge porn, you can go into court and get orders to protect you.”

Barton’s next hearing is scheduled on Nov. 8.