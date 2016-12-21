Mischa Barton Compares Her 'Awful' Dancing with the Stars Experience to the Hunger Games

Mischa Barton‘s stint on Dancing with the Stars wasn’t exactly a trip to the beach.

The O.C. alum, who appeared on season 22 of the ABC reality competition show, wasn’t shy about admitting that her time in the ballroom was anything but a perfect 10 in an interview with The Ringer.

“Ugh, I had no idea it would be so bad. I got told off by my dancer,” the 30-year-old actress explained. “I was supposed to control the costumes, I was told that I could do the design aspect of it, that’s kind of the reason why I agreed to do it.”

Barton continued, “That didn’t happen. It wasn’t collaborative like a choreographer on a film set. … I was so confused by it. It was like The Hunger Games. It was all a popularity contest. It was awful. I was so glad to get kicked off.”

Barton and pro dancer partner Artem Chigvintsev, who openly butted heads during their pairing, were the second couple to be eliminated. Deaf model Nyle DiMarco and his partner Peta Murgatroyd were crowned champions of the season.

Despite her unsuccessful run on Dancing with the Stars, Barton says the experience did help her realize the positive effects social media can have.

“I remember the days when you had no voice, and they could make up stories and say whatever they wanted, and now at least they have an insight into your life. People can see what you’re really like,” she explained to The Ringer. “Twitter less so, but Instagram has an artistic side to it, where you can see through that person’s eye, what they creatively choose, what they’re up to and who they are — you get a feeling for them. I enjoy it now.”