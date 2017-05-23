Mischa Barton Glows on the Cannes Red Carpet After Months of Personal Turmoil

Mischa Barton‘s smile perfectly complimented her other glamorous accessories at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in France on Tuesday, where she hit the red carpet in a black gown.

The O.C. alum posed for the cameras outside of the festival’s 70th anniversary party, showing off her high-low dress, which featured a leather-like bodice, and strappy back details. Barton paired the high-fashion look with stiletto mules, and wore her cropped hair in glam, old-Hollywood waves.

Barton, 31, also attended the De Grisogono “Love on the Rocks” party on Tuesday at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in another black gown, this time strapless.

The appearances follow months of drama for the actress, which included filing a lawsuit against an ex-boyfriend over his alleged attempts to peddle a sex tape featuring Barton.

In March, Barton retained attorney Lisa Bloom, who issued a statement on behalf of the actress announcing that they planned on prosecuting the alleged “revenge porn” peddler using “every available civil and criminal law.”

Speaking out about the “complete emotional blackmail” to Dr. Phil later that month, Barton shared, “I had made the mistake of putting myself in the situation with the person so I just removed myself as quickly as I could, and then it just continued to be complete emotional abuse after that for the last several, several months.”

The situation was preceded by a January incident in which Barton was willingly hospitalized. She told PEOPLE that someone had allegedly drugged her with GHB while she was out drinking with friends for her birthday.

Then, just two weeks later, she was involved in an accident in which she crashed a U-Haul truck into an apartment building while moving out of her apartment.

Yet, a source told PEOPLE at the time that Barton was just hoping to put her troubled past behind her.

“She just wants to get her career going again, change people’s perception of her and move on.”