Mira Sorvino, Allegedly Blacklisted from Hollywood by Weinstein, Is 'Getting Offers' Again

Oscar winner Mira Sorvino says she’s working again in Hollywood after allegedly being blacklisted by Harvey Weinstein, who she claims sexually harassed her more than 20 years ago.

Speaking with reporters at the winter Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California, on Thursday, Sorvino, 50, praised those who have publicly supported her and corroborated her story — including Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson — since coming forward with her allegations against Weinstein last fall.

“It’s very noble of them, and I appreciate that. I have to say, the general atmosphere since those allegations came out, those revelations, there seems to be a lot of goodwill toward me in the entertainment business,” said Sorvino, who will next star in the AT&T Audience Network TV series, Condor.

“I’ve been getting offers and have already have done this really great, fun recurring role on Modern Family, which is just a delight, and am going into some projects that will be announced in the next few days,” she added.

She also addressed the open apology she wrote to Woody Allen’s daughter Dylan Farrow — published Thursday in the Huffington Post — and the positive impact both the Me Too and Time’s Up movements have had made on the workforce as a whole.

“I’m very excited that this movement of Me Too and Time Up is taking place, not only for myself but for my daughters, because I cannot stand the idea they would have to suffer what I and just about every woman I’ve met has suffered at some point in her life. I think it all requires brave consideration and thought,” she said.

“It’s a really wonderful awakening time for all of us as moral human beings to say that no one should ever have to be abused in their workplace, in their home, harassed, and obviously sexual politics have no place in power dynamics. Our lives have to become more equitable in every way,” she continued. “I think it’s wonderful to work for parity and equal pay, but we cannot leave out the voices of all the victims of abuse and harassment behind as we move forward. We have to rise together.”

In October, Sorvino joined the group of women — which has since grown to more than 50 — who have accused Weinstein of sexual assault or harassment. (A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”)

Sorvino said that her encounter with Weinstein occurred at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 1995. The Oscar winner claimed she was in a hotel room with Weinstein — who she was working with on the movie Mighty Aphrodite at the time — when he “started massaging my shoulders, which made me very uncomfortable, and then tried to get more physical, sort of chasing me around.” Sorvino said she made multiple excuses to deflect Weinstein’s advances, eventually leaving the room.

Just a few weeks later, the actress said she was at her New York City apartment when Weinstein called her after midnight, asking to meet to discuss marketing ideas for a film. Sorvino claimed she suggested meeting at a diner, but Weinstein said he was coming to her home. The actress said she “freaked out,” calling a friend to come over and pretend to be her boyfriend. The friend didn’t arrive before Weinstein, however, she said. .

“Harvey had managed to bypass my doorman,” she said. “I opened the door terrified, brandishing my twenty-pound Chihuahua mix in front of me, as though that would do any good.” After Sorvino told Weinstein her boyfriend was heading over, the producer left, she said.

Though she appeared in other Weinstein-backed films afterward, Sorvino claimed that saying no to his advances and telling a female employee at Miramax about the harassment hurt her career. “There may have been other factors, but I definitely felt iced out and that my rejection of Harvey had something to do with it,” she alleged.

Sorvino’s belief that Weinstein had blacklisted her from Hollywood was seemingly confirmed in December, when Jackson, speaking with New Zealand publication Stuff, said he was told to avoid working with both Sorvino and fellow accuser Ashley Judd.

“I recall Miramax telling us they were a nightmare to work with and we should avoid them at all costs. This was probably in 1998,” the director said. “At the time, we had no reason to question what these guys were telling us — but in hindsight, I realize that this was very likely the Miramax smear campaign in full swing.”

He added, “I now suspect we were fed false information about both of these talented women — and as a direct result their names were removed from our casting list.”

In response, Sorvino wrote on social media that she was “heartsick” over the news.

“Just seeing this after I awoke, I burst out crying. There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure. Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest. I’m just heartsick,” she tweeted.

Weinstein has denied trying to derail both women’s careers.

“At the time in question, no one could have blacklisted or derailed the career of Ms. Sorvino, who had recently won both an Academy and a Golden Globe award and was being courted for leading roles by all seven studios and every major broadcast network,” a spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE.

The spokesperson continued, “After the success of Lord of the Rings, Peter Jackson was so powerful he could have cast anyone he wanted in the Hobbit. Neither Ms. Judd nor Ms. Sorvino had roles in the film. Mr. Weinstein continues to admire Mr. Jackson for his creative genius, but he firmly denies these accusations.”