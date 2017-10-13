Minka Kelly Says Harvey Weinstein Offered Her a 'Lavish Life' on 'Private Planes' If She Agreed to Be His Girlfriend

Minka Kelly is the latest actress to come forward with allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

The Friday Night Lights alum took to Instagram on Friday to share her story, alleging the movie mogul offered her “a lavish life filled with trips around the world” if she agreed to “be his girlfriend.” (It remains unclear when the alleged encounter between the two happened.)

“I met Harvey at an industry party,” she began. “The following day, my agent said he wanted to see me for a general meeting. The location was set for his hotel room. I wasn’t comfortable with going to his room & said so. The following day, we sat down with an assistant in the hotel restaurant.”

Kelly, 37, said Weinstein, 65, went on to “bulls—” her for five minutes about the “movies he could put me in, then asked the assistant to excuse us.”

“As she walked away, he said, ‘I know you were feeling what I was feeling when we met the other night’ and then regaled me with offers of a lavish life filled with trips around the world on private planes etc. IF I would be his girlfriend,” she said. “Or, ‘We could just keep this professional.’ All I knew was not to offend this very powerful man and to get out of the situation as quickly as possible.”

“I told him while flattered, I’d like to keep things professional,” she continued. “He said ‘Fine. I trust you won’t tell anyone about this.’ I said ‘Of course not. Thank you so much for taking the time to meet with me,’ — the only way I could think to shut it down gracefully and excuse myself.”

Kelly said she immediately told her agent what happened and the two “marveled at his audacity, reinforced my instinct not to offend him & laughed at how glad I was to get out of there.”

“Neither of us were that surprised as this wasn’t far off from the day-to-day bulls— of being an actress,” she said. “I’m sorry for obliging his orders to be complicit in protecting his behavior, which he obviously knew was wrong or he wouldn’t have asked me not to tell anyone in the first place. For making him feel ok about the gross things he was saying and that I felt my only route was to say I was flattered. For not insisting that my reps never allow anyone to take a meeting in a hotel room (with him or anyone else), because I honestly don’t know what might have happened if I’d just showed up as originally scheduled.”

“I am appalled for all the women being told these occurrences are in any way their fault,” she continued. “No more Harvey Weinstein in Hollywood does not solve the problem but maybe the more voices sharing their stories and adding support to the countless women and men who have suffered through abuse of power, the less it will be tolerated.”

RELATED VIDEO: Rose McGowan Claims Harvey Weinstein ‘Raped Me’ — and She Told Amazon Studios

Kelly is the latest in a string of women to go public with allegations against Weinstein. The firestorm was sparked last week after eight women — including actress Ashley Judd — spoke out against Weinstein in a New York Times report, accusing him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. The paper also reported that Weinstein reached private settlements with eight women, including actress Rose McGowan, who accused the movie mogul of rape on Twitter yesterday.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and several other women have since spoken out about their own accounts of alleged mistreatment by Weinstein, and more than two dozen women have now come forward.

Weinstein has since been fired from The Weinstein Company and his wife Georgina Chapman, with whom he shares two children, ages 7 and 4, announced earlier this week that she is leaving him.

Following the NYT report about the allegations, Weinstein said in a statement that he was working with therapists and planned to “deal with this issue head-on.”

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” a spokesperson for Weinstein has said.