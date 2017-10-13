Minka Kelly Denies She Had Anything to Do with Boyfriend Jesse Williams’ Divorce: ‘F— Off”

Minka Kelly say she had nothing to do with boyfriend Jesse Williams‘ divorce — and if fans think otherwise, they can “f— off.”

The 37-year-old Friday Night Lights alum set the record straight about her relationship with the Grey’s Anatomy star on Instagram Thursday as rumors continued that Kelly has been been the other woman that spurred the breakup of Williams’ 5-year marriage to Aryn Drake-Lee, with whom he shares two children.

She and Williams had begun dating this summer, PEOPLE confirming their pairing in July just three months after Williams and Drake-Lee split. But according to Kelly, that was just a coincidence — a matter she was glad to clear up when an Instagram follower commented on her post Thursday.

“I hope the cheating rumors aren’t true. It would be disappointing,” the user wrote, E! News reported, in a now-deleted comment on Kelly’s selfie with hairstylist Mark Townsend.

“They’re not,” Kelly shot back. “Hate for you to be disappointed. Glad I could clear that up for you. Now f— off.”

Later, Kelly told another user who that she stands by her words. “Anyone and their assumptions about my personal life can do the same,” she said.

Williams filed for divorce on April 11, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. The actor first met Drake-Lee, a real estate broker, while working as a schoolteacher in New York. The pair wed in September 2012 after more than five years of dating.

In July, Williams addressed infidelity rumors surrounding his divorce in JAY-Z‘s short film Footnotes for 4:44, the visual accompaniment to the rapper’s latest album.

Without mentioning his ex by name, the father of two subtly referenced the rumors and revealed how difficult the split was.

“I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not 5 years, not 7 years — 13 years,” he said. “All of a sudden motherf—ers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship.”

“Like, the most painful experience I’ve had in my life with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute,” he continued.

Meanwhile in August, Williams and Drake-Lee were granted joint legal custody of their two young children: daughter Sadie, 3, and son Maceo, 2.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the order states that both parents will have equal access to “the children’s school, medical, dental and activities records” and each will be “designated as a person that the children’s school or activity will contact in the event of an emergency.”

The order allows the non-custodial parent to contact the children while they are in the other parent’s custody once per day, and the “custodial parent will make best efforts to ensure that the children participate in the call … and return any missed calls.” According to the order, the children may contact the non-custodial parent as frequently as they wish.

The documents also state that “neither parent shall use the children as messengers between them for any purpose” or “use the children’s child care provider(s) as a messenger(s) between them for any purpose. Neither parent shall interrogate a child care provider.”

Additionally, the order states that “neither parent shall introduce a person with whom he or she has a romantic relationship to the children until the relationship has endured at least six (6) months.”