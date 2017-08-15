See The Mindy Project Cast Channel Meryl Streep

Creator and star Mindy Kaling shared a behind-the-scenes photo Monday night of her and the rest of the cast decked out in a variety of costumes. “Episode 605, ‘Anna & Jeremy’s Meryl Streep Costume Party,’” she wrote alongside the photo. “Can you name the iconic Meryl characters we’re inhabiting?”

If you need help, from left to right: Julie & Julia, Death Becomes Her, a movie where Meryl Streep wore an all-black outfit that we can’t identify, Ricki and the Flash, Doubt, Out of Africa, Devil Wears Prada, A Cry in the Dark and The River Wild.

The Mindy Project recently began filming its sixth and final season, which debuts on Hulu Sept. 12 (see photos of her and the rest of the Mindy crew getting back to work here).

“I’m not that sentimental of a person, but every day I feel increasingly emotional about the show,” Kaling previously told Entertainment Weekly.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com