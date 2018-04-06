Mindy Kaling Hilariously Responds to Getting Meme'd with a Reference from The Office

Mindy Kaling is a champion at meme responses.

The actress, 38, reacted to a follower’s before-and-after tweet on Friday that used one of many popular Kelly Kapoor moments from NBC series The Office.

On the left was a photo of Kaling’s character from the “Weight Loss” episode in season 5 looking unwell with the caption, “If you don’t love me at my.” And on the right was a photo of Kaling dressed up at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscars party with the caption, “Then you don’t deserve me at my.”

Fans know Kelly Kapoor was constantly listening for office gossip, so they freaked out when new mom Kaling, herself, tweeted a response. “I don’t get this, I’m equally pretty in both,” she wrote.

Kaling also clarified she had no issue with the meme commenting, “Oh I was just making a joke. No issue from me!”

In The Office episode, Dunder Mifflin partakes in a company-wide weight loss competition with the prize of extra vacation days for the winner. But the competition weighs heavily on the staff, specifically Kelly Kapoor, who stops eating after attempting numerous diets — even passing out during a weigh-in.

Oh I was just making a joke. No issue from me! 😊 — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 6, 2018

The tweet comes after the new mom and ex-boyfriend B.J. Novak were each other’s dates to the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

Although many fans and Office diehards — Novak played Ryan Howard on the NBC sitcom — celebrated a Kaling-Novak coupling, a source told PEOPLE the pair is just friends.