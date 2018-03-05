Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak are proving that exes can be friends.

During the 90th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday evening, Kaling attended the Vanity Fair Oscars viewing party with longtime friend and ex-boyfriend Novak. After being photographed together on the red carpet, they were seen mingling with guests and later took a seat together on a sofa to rest their feet.

Although the Kaling-Novak couple fandom was real on social media as Office diehards and romance shippers freaked out over their reunion — Novak starred as Kelly Kapoor, opposite Novak’s Ryan Howard on the NBC sitcom — a source tells PEOPLE the pair is just friends.

To document the pair’s evening out on Sunday, the A Wrinkle In Time star enjoyed a kid-free night as she documented the star-studded outing on social media. The actress welcomed a daughter named Katherine Swati Kaling in December.

“I’m headed out for a night of fun with my best friend…,” Kaling, 38, said before turning the camera to Novak.

While the duo has not been publicly or romantically linked since their days on the Steve Carrell-headlined NBC comedy, she has shared details about their close bond.

“I will freely admit: My relationship with B.J. Novak is weird as hell. He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend,” Kaling admitted to InStyle in 2015.

“I guess you could describe our relationship as a ‘romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments,’ but I don’t think Facebook would accept this as a new status,” she added.

In 2014, Novak, 38, opened up to PEOPLE about his friendly – and at times romantic – relationship with his former Office costar.

“Complicated,” he said when asked to describe Kaling in one word. “A really complicated person and a really complicated friendship, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.”