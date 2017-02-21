Milo Ventimiglia Writes Sweet Note for This Is Us Fans — and Preps Them for an 'Emotional Episode'

This Is Us audiences, you’ve been notified to get the tissues ready!

Ahead of Tuesday’s brand new episode of the NBC drama, the series’ star, Milo Ventimiglia, took to Twitter to notify viewers that they should prepare for an emotional night.

In a sweet tweet, Ventimiglia, 39, shared a picture of himself holding a notebook with a handwritten note for fans, excusing them from work or school on Wednesday because of what’s to come.

“Dear Sir/Madame, Please excuse [blank] from work/school today, Wednesday,” the note reads. “Last night was a very emotional episode of This Is Us. Thank you, Papa Pearson.”

Ventimiglia, who plays father of three Jack Pearson on the show, also tweeted, “Just in case you need a note after tonight’s episode of # ThisIsUs. # PapaPearsonLovesYou. Tonight 9/8c on @ nbc. MV.”

Just in case you need a note after tonight's episode of #ThisIsUs. #PapaPearsonLovesYou. Tonight 9/8c on @nbc. MV pic.twitter.com/y8FwTGMlLS — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) February 21, 2017

The series’ creator, Dan Fogelman, also hinted on Twitter that tonight’s episode is going to be very emotional.

“Guys – tonight is everything. Performances will simply blow you away. Randall and William. Memphis. Road trip. Buckle up. # ThisIsUs,” Fogelmam tweeted.

Guys – tonight is everything. Performances will simply blow you away. Randall and William. Memphis. Road trip. Buckle up. #ThisIsUs — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) February 21, 2017

And to top it off, leading lady Mandy Moore, who plays Ventimiglia’s on-screen wife Rebecca Pearson, concurred: “I echo this sentiment. Get ready. # ThisIsUs TONIGHT at 9 on @ nbc.”

On Tuesday’s episode, Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown) takes a road trip with his biological father William Hill (Ron Cephas Jones) — who is battling a terminal illness — to Memphis, Tennessee to learn more about his dad’s past.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC.