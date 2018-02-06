Milo Ventimiglia: This Is Us Made Crock-Pot Super Bowl Ad Due to Brand's Plummeting Stock

Poor Crock-Pot.

After This Is Us aired an episode in which it was revealed that the fire that destroyed the Pearson family home was caused by a faulty slow cooker, the stock price of the notable slow cooker brand plummeted, causing a PR nightmare.

“It was unfortunate,” says Milo Ventimiglia, whose beloved character Jack Pearson perished as a result of the fire. “We’re aware of the impact and we hope to never create pain or upset.”

So Ventimiglia, along with show creator Dan Fogelman set about remedying the situation with a Super Bowl ad that introduced the hashtag, “Crock-Pot is innocent.”

RELATED: Milo Ventimiglia on That ‘Emotional’ Episode & What He’s Learned From Jack: ‘Live Life Fully’

Jack Pearson and the faulty slow cooker NBC

“Everything that we had written about that episode was slow cooker,” explains Ventimiglia. “It’s always been slow cooker. It always will be a slow cooker. It’s unfortunate the assimilation to a well known well loved and even by me personally owned product by the community online.”

Continues the actor: “I think regardless of any kind of fault of anyone’s own, we were aware of the impact. Things happen. But [we were] in a position to turn the car in a different direction.”

WATCH: The Reactions To The Surprising Twist About Jack’s Death On This Is Us

When it came to the execution, “It’s easy for us to do,” says Ventimiglia. “It’s me learning a handful of lines, which I do on a daily basis, and it’s Fogelman picking up some footage of me doing that. If it helps release a little bit of pressure from as beloved a company as Crock-Pot, then, of course, it’s always worth it.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.