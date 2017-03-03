Milo Ventimiglia has already written a sweet note to prep This Is Us fans for an emotional episode. His next strategy for fans, who only have two more emotional episodes remaining in the NBC hit drama’s season? Canine therapy!

“Maybe get a puppy?” Ventimiglia, 39, told PEOPLE on Thursday. “A ‘support animal’ I think they call them nowadays. But it’s just an idea that, find a loved one — someone you care about — and hold them tight because the end of the season may hurt a little bit.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s episode, Ventimiglia teases that the Pearson family will celebrate William (Ron Cephas Jones), who died in the Feb. 21 episode, “Memphis.”

Says Ventimiglia, “When you have a character as beloved as William is … you have to believe that they’re going to celebrate his life [as an] inspiration. William was never a dour man. He was someone who I think really capture life well, and I would like to think they’re going to celebrate him in an unpredictable way.”

He adds, “Don’t watch it alone!”

Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth Pearson — the wife of Sterling K. Brown‘s Randall — on the hit NBC drama, says fans can see her character grapple with the loss, too.

“I think [Beth] has done a lot in terms of trying to help facilitate [William’s] medical needs and also started to be there as a friend. They’ve gone through a lot on an everyday basis,” Kelechi Watson tells PEOPLE. “To see her now have an opportunity to kind of metabolize the fact that he’s gone, that’s something I can say you’re going to have a chance to see.”

Despite the emotional subject matter, Ventimiglia says he and costar Mandy Moore have teamed up to keep moments on set light, especially for the kids playing the Big Three.

“One day, I brought to set these little wooden tops that I picked up in Japan, and I gave them to all three kids. I had one for Mandy and me to use as well, so we could all do it together and make a game out of it, see who could spin it the longest and all that,” Ventimiglia says. “I always try and keep the kids engaged, focused, but also let them be kids.”

And the teenage actors playing Kate, Randall and Kevin add another dynamic.

“It’s interesting the difference between the teenage actors versus the little ones versus the full-on adults! They’re all very interested in watching one another and keeping up with how they perform.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC.