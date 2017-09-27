People

This is Us

This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia Teases Jack's Death in This Is Us: 'We Will Learn Something'

Will we find out how the Internet’s favorite dad Milo Ventimiglia met his fatal fate in the This Is Us season 2 premiere? Maybe.

PEOPLE’s JD Heyman caught up with the star on the red carpet, and he kind of confirmed we’ll find out how Jack Pearson died.

“We will learn something very large that relates to Jack’s death tonight,” he teased.

So, to throw out one wild fan theory … did his BFF — and widow Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) current husband — Miguel (Jon Huertas) murder him?

“I hope not!” said Ventimiglia, 40.

(For what it’s worth, we spotted Ventimiglia and Huertas chatting happily on the red carpet.)

This Is Us airs at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

 