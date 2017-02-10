Milo Ventimiglia Shaves Off His This Is Us Facial Hair —Is It the Most Shocking Twist Yet?

Everyone’s favorite new TV dad Jack Pearson is without his signature mustache and beard — what does this mean?!

As the This Is Us cast continues to film the first season, the show’s star, Milo Ventimiglia, was spotted with a clean-shaven appearance in executive producer Ken Olin’s latest on-set teaser.

“The last 4 episodes of This Is Us will go places we’ve never been before. Here’s a taste,” Olin captioned Thursday’s footage, which revealed Ventimiglia without his scruffy facial hair, which brought back memories of his Gilmore Girls days.

The last 4 episodes of This Is Us will go places we've never been before. Here's a taste. pic.twitter.com/zZIfPWDg1N — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) February 9, 2017

Milo needed a second job pic.twitter.com/q5VR4ngJSX — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) February 9, 2017

For the past 12 episodes, fans and viewers have come to love the Pearson patriarch’s 1970s hair face blanket, and the actor even manscaped his chin into different variations throughout the NBC drama’s first season.

Ventimiglia may have dropped a hint about the facial hair change before the big reveal.

On Tuesday, he tweeted a selfie of himself from the makeup chair along with the caption, “Thank you 1996 hair and goatee. Thank you for your service. See you next season!! # ThisIsJacksFacialHair. MV.”

Thank you 1996 hair and goatee. Thank you for your service. See you next season!! #ThisIsJacksFacialHair. MV pic.twitter.com/wiyPLRKFSA — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) February 8, 2017

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC.