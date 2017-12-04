Milo Ventimiglia is putting his personal touch on This Is Us.

The actor, who stars as family patriarch Jack Pearson on the hit NBC drama, sat down with Access Hollywood Live‘s Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover on Monday and revealed a personal belonging of his that made its way onto the series.

“You love cars, Jack Pearson loves cars, we know that,” Morales, 45, said to Ventimiglia, 40.

“And Jack Pearson even used my own — that was my car,” Ventimiglia admitted as a scene from the show played. “The Chevelle, that’s my car.”

According to Ventimiglia, his classic Chevelle — a mid-sized Chevrolet automobile that was in production from 1963–78 — is a female and goes by Evelyn: “She picked it.”

Originally, Ventimiglia’s Jack was intended to drive a Camaro, but Ventimiglia put his foot on the brakes and pedaled in another suggestion — his Chevelle.

“Yeah, that’s my car. They were looking for a Camaro and I was like, ‘You can’t put Jack Pearson in a Camaro.’ I say, ‘Well, I have a Chevelle.’ And then the transportation guys were like, ‘You know, Milo, your car looks really nice and it’s period correct?’ I said, ‘Yeah, it’s period correct. You want to use my car,’ ” Ventimiglia explained.

But Ventimiglia would only hand over the keys on one condition.

“I go, ‘Okay, well you can use my car no problem, but whatever you’re going to pay me for it goes back to coffee trucks and burger trucks for the crew, ‘ ” he said. ” ‘Make it work for the crew.’ ”

Earlier this year, Ventimiglia sat down with PEOPLE and shared why he intentionally decided to be less public with his personal life.

“I feel like there’s a currency to your personal life and your performance — your acting, your work,” he said. “If that personal life starts to outweigh what the work is, then your work suffers. Your actual performance suffers because the audience won’t see the character, they’ll see you. And then you’re just playing yourself, but you’re playing a version of yourself that’s not yourself.”

“So what I always try to do is minimize my personal life,” he continued. “Listen, I go to the store, I go get my car fixed, I have friends, I have a life, but nobody needs to know about it. Because I’m just the same as anyone else.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC.