Milo Ventimiglia on More Gilmore Girls: 'Audiences Shouldn’t Get So Greedy'

While Milo Ventimiglia thoroughly enjoyed his time playing Stars Hollow’s resident bad boy, Jess Mariano, he’s ready to let the past be the past.

The 39-year-old actor, who currently stars in the hit show This Is Us, opened up about his thoughts on the ending to Netflix’s successful Gilmore Girls reboot, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, and if he was willing to return. (That is, if more episodes are ordered.)

“If [creators] Dan Palladino or Amy Sherman-Palladino ever called me, of course,” Ventimiglia told Variety. “They are the reason why I show up. Amy created Jess, and I loved speaking her words.”

“But I do kind of feel like audiences shouldn’t get so greedy,” he continued. “They were given a last serving of pie — why don’t we just leave it at that?”

That pie would consist of learning who the father of Rory Gilmore’s (Alexis Bledel) baby is — something of which Ventimiglia says doesn’t take up much space in his head. But the big question is, does he know who the father is?

“No, nor have I spent any time wondering,” he revealed. “Let me be real honest: When I worked on the show, that was my present but that’s 13 years in the rearview for me now, so I don’t spend what little free time I have wondering about the baby of a past TV flame.”

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is now streaming on Netflix.