Yes, Milo Ventimiglia Fell into the Swimming Pool at a Golden Globes Afterparty

Milo Ventimiglia was having a swimmingly good time at a Golden Globes afterparty — until he fell into the pool!

The This Is Us star confirmed in an Instagram Story late Sunday evening that he took a plunge while attending HBO’s Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

“Good time at the Globes tonight,” Ventimiglia, 40, said in the video captured after he returned home from his night at the annual awards show.

Milo Ventimiglia/Instagram

Ventimiglia, who sported glasses and appeared to have wet hair, also gave a shout-out to the winners from the evening, including his costar, Sterling K. Brown, who made Golden Globes history as the first black man to win best actor in a television series, drama.

“Congratulations Sterling. Excited. And everyone else, great night,” Ventimiglia said.

Milo Ventimiglia/Instagram

“I’m back home, I’m studying for tomorrow,” said Ventimiglia, who showcased his script before he confirmed: “And yes, I fell in the pool.”

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Golden Globes coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

At HBO’s Golden Globes party. Believe I just saw Milo Ventimiglia from This Is Us slip and fall into the pool, which is mostly covered but open in one spot… pic.twitter.com/biQAIM7xFO — Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) January 8, 2018

On Sunday evening, NPR’s Eric Deggans tweeted that he saw the actor slip and fall into the uncovered portion of the pool, and shared an image of where the incident took place.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

“At HBO’s Golden Globes party. Believe I just saw Milo Ventimiglia from This Is Us slip and fall into the pool, which is mostly covered but open in one spot…” Deggans tweeted.

This Is Us was nominated alongside The Crown, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things and The Handmaid’s Tale (which won) for best TV series, drama.

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Daughter, Simone honored as first ‘Golden Globe Ambassador’ – ‘[It] Makes Me So Happy’

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.