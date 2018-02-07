Watch This Is Us Star Milo Ventimiglia Get Totally Soaked On Ellen — for a Good Cause

This Is… soaked.

Milo Ventimiglia‘s face was all wet on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show — and for once it wasn’t caused by tears induced by This is Us.

During a game of “Make It Rain,” the 40-year-old actor was challenged to answer trivia questions to win money for charity. The only hiccup? In order to get the check, he’d have to pull on chords stemming from an array of umbrellas, each outfitted to either dump the money or a bucket of water on him.

Playing against So You Think You Can Dance star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Ventimiglia scored big throughout the game. He confidently named the biggest drama queen in the cast of This Is Us (that would be Emmy-winner Sterling K. Brown), and navigated his way through DeGeneres’ trick question about how many feet he has “on him” (two).

The talk show host even gave him a pass when he was tasked with spelling his name backwards and missed the “t.”

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Milo Ventimiglia Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Milo Ventimiglia Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Unfortunately for Ventimiglia (and, well, fortunately for Ventimiglia fans), all those right answers meant he got very wet. “I just wanted to make sure I was thoroughly more soaked than you,” he joked to Boss.

It wasn’t until the last question, about Jennifer Lopez’s run as a fly girl in In Living Color, that Ventimiglia finally found the $10,000 (provided by Shutterfly).

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Milo Ventimiglia Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

He was then handed a check made out to the charity of his choice, The Rape Foundation.

Established in 1989, the group is” dedicated to providing expert, comprehensive care and treatment for sexual assault victims – children and adults; prevention education programs to reduce the prevalence of sexual violence; training for police, prosecutors, school personnel and other service providers to enhance the treatment victims receive wherever they turn for help; and policy reforms and other initiatives that increase public understanding about rape, encourage victims to report these crimes, and foster justice and healing,” according to its mission statement.

Meanwhile, Ventimiglia is still mourning the death of his This Is Us character Jack Pearson, a scene fans got to see on Sunday night’s post-Super Bowl episode. But through the character, he’s learned more about life than anything.

“You never know when you’re going to get certain moments,” Ventimiglia told PEOPLE of what he’s taken away from his TV alter ego. “Live life fully, love deeply and try to be happy.”

“I’ve never been one to look too far in the future,” he continued. “The one thing I’m reminded of by Jack is to live in the present because you don’t know how much time you have left. You have to give life time and know that the universe is going to give you what you need.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).