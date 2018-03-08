This Is Us: Milo Ventimiglia Reminds Fans to Put Batteries in Smoke Detectors After Jack's Death

Milo Ventimiglia is using Jack Pearson’s death to promote a worthy cause.

The This Is Us star’s newest project is a PSA with Duracell Batteries encouraging everyone to replace the batteries in their smoke detectors when they change their clocks for Daylight Savings Time on Sunday. The “spring forward” time change is typically viewed in a negative light for obvious reasons, like loosing a precious hour of sleep on the weekend, but the actor’s new partnership aims to put a positive twist on the time change.

“It’s always been a thing where my father on Daylights Savings would change the batteries in his smoke detector, so it was a natural fit to work with Duracell on this campaign,” Ventimiglia explains.

Hearts all around the country broke when it was revealed that Ventimiglia’s character died partly due to a faulty smoke detector, and the Emmy-nominated actor says that death played a huge part in him wanting to join this campaign.

“There’s obviously the direct ti- in to Jack and Rebecca not getting batteries for their smoke detector, and I recently put smoke detectors in my own home,” Ventimiglia tells PEOPLE about his decision to lend his voice to the campaign. “Two-thirds of fire deaths are caused by improper functioning smoke detectors, but it also helps just having a plan of action.”

Just when fans were wrapping their heads around Jack’s untimely death, NBC teased a sneak peak of a character that fans never thought they would get to see: an older Jack.

A salt-and-pepper haired Ventimiglia popped up in the trailer for the second season’s final episode, and the actor says he never thought that he would get to play the older version of his character.

“I thought I’d be off-duty from having to put on the age makeup, but it was fun,” Ventimiglia admitted. “And also I got the opportunity to work with some actors that I normally wouldn’t get to because of Jack’s early passing.”

The season finale of This Is Us airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.