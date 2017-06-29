From sparring with Bethenny Frankel to running down Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue, RHONY alum Kelly Bensimon has proved she’s one tough cookie – but can she stand up to Patti Stanger?

Stanger is helping Bensimon and a slew of other unlucky in love Hollywood stars get their hearts in shape in the PEOPLE exclusive first trailer for season 2 of WE tv series Million Dollar Matchmaker.

In the promo, the love guru admits, “I’m taking on the toughest cases I’ve ever seen in my matchmaking history.”

This time, Stanger has her clients sequestered in Bel Air’s exclusive Luxe Hotel, where they’ll undergo a five-day crash course in “hopes that they can work through their issues and find love.”

“These clients are tough so I’ve got to get creative to give them what they want,” says Stanger.

Bensimon isn’t the only reality star seeking romance on the airwaves: former Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise contestants Daniel Maguire and Vinny Ventiera will appear in the premiere episode.

Newly single Courtney Stodden also checks in to Stanger’s romance bootcamp, as well as Baywatch alum Donna D’Errico and Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Claudia Jordan.

Even though she’s facing a challenge with many of her lovesick stars, Stanger seems confident: “My goal is to find them love that will last a lifetime,” she says.

Season 2 of Million Dollar Matchmaker premiers Friday, August 4 at 10 p.m. ET on WE tv.