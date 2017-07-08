Love guru Patti Stanger is one tough cookie on her hit series Million Dollar Matchmaker. But the 56-year-old reality star found herself in a vulnerable situation in early May when approximately $300,000 in jewelry, clothing and purses were reportedly stolen from her hotel room in Los Angeles.

Stanger, who rose to fame on Bravo’s Millionaire Matchmaker, was filming the new season of her WE tv show at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel when the incident happened, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Stanger wasn’t in the room at the time, but that the alleged thief had broken the lock to the first-floor patio door. The case is still under investigation and no arrests have ben made, according to TMZ. The Los Angeles Police Department could not confirm the incident to PEOPLE.

Reps for Stanger had no comment. Luxe did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The move to film at the Bel Air’s exclusive Luxe Hotel is new for Stanger’s show. As she explained in the season promo, she’s designed a five-day crash course for her clients to undergo “in hopes that they can work through their issues and find love.”

It doesn’t appear to be easy, with Kelly Bensimon (The Real Housewives of New York City), Claudia Jordan (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Donna D’Errico (Baywatch), and newly single Courtney Stodden all in the mix.

Former Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise contestants Daniel Maguire and Vinny Ventiera also check in to Stanger’s romance bootcamp, appearing in the premiere episode.

“I’m taking on the toughest cases I’ve ever seen in my matchmaking history,” Stanger said. “These clients are tough so I’ve got to get creative to give them what they want.”

Million Dollar Matchmaker premieres August 4 (10 p.m. ET) on WE tv.