Millie Bobby Brown Is TIME's Youngest 100 Most Influential People Honoree Ever  

TIME Magazine released its annual “100 Most Influential People” list for 2018 on Thursday morning, and it features a record-breaking number of young people and women.

Of the 100 honorees, 45 are women, and 45 are under the age of 40. This year’s list also features the youngest designee ever: 14-year-old Millie Bobby Brown.

The young actress shows that influence knows no age.

Not only has the Stranger Things star earned her spot due to her outstanding portrayal of “Eleven on her Netflix show, but she has participated in her fair share of activism. While accepting her 2018 Kids’ Choice Award, Brown honored the March for Our Lives organizers and Parkland victims through her speech and outfit. She wore a shirt that listed the names of all 17 victims on the back.

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul wrote her tribute in TIME, saying that the young actress is wise beyond her years. He raves about what it was like to meet Brown for the first time, taking her to an ice cream shop because he thought it was the most age-appropriate location. Once he met her, however, he realized that she was more than the child she looked like on the outside.

“She may have been 12 in years (when I met her), but her spirit and mind were timeless,” he writes. “It was like speaking to a future mentor with a perspective and groundedness that I could only have dreamed of at that age.”

He believes that her acting chops come from her intense empathetic connection to others. “She somehow understands the human experience as if she has lived it for a thousand years. I’m proud to know her,” says Paul, 38.

Brown has a long influential career ahead of her, and it seems the young star is just getting started.