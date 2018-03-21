With a single tweet, Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo made one young fan’s birthday extra special.

Aaron Alambat from California celebrated his recent birthday with a Strangers Things-themed party at his house, complete with recreations of the iconic wall of lights that Joyce uses to speak to her son missing son Will as well as a punch beverage dubbed “Demogorgon blood.”

Though the party decor was all decked out, the boy’s sister, Ayen Alambat, tweeted that no one was in attendance to witness it. “My brother invited 8 of his classmates for his stranger things themed bday party & none of their punk selves showed up,” Ayen shared on Twitter Sunday.

The supportive sister’s tweet quickly went viral with over 250,000 likes and more than 55,000 retweets, even catching the attention of the Netflix stars.

“What!!!! Oh Well You can let them all know that everyone on behalf on Stranger things would’ve come! I think your awesome and next year I would like an invite… Please?” Brown responded to Ayen’s tweet.

Meanwhile, Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson, offered to bring a gift for next year. “Count me in too! I’ll bring the chocolate pudding,” he tweeted.

“YES MILLIE,” Ayen responded to the actress who portrays Eleven on the hit series. “AARON LOVES YOU AND THE WHOLE CAST.”

The sibling pair also updated online supporters with a selfie that showed Aaron’s smiling face. “He says if his classmates are gonna invite him, he won’t go. that’s his payback,” older sister Ayen said.

Brown and Matarazzo may have, even more, to celebrate about as the Stranger Things cast reportedly garnered major pay raises.

Netflix will be paying the actors between $150,000 to $350,000 an episode for season 3, which is scheduled to begin filming April 23, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) and Noah Schnapp (Will) will get $250,000 an episode. Brown reportedly negotiated her deal separately.