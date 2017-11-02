Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown Fangirls Over the Kardashians — and Kris Jenner Says the Feeling Is Mutual!

Millie Bobby Brown might be one of the biggest Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans ever — bible!

The Stranger Things star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, and when asked by about her TV obsession was, she didn’t hesitate.

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians all the way,” Brown admitted. “I love them, I really do! Everybody kind of loves them.”

After Brown’s confession of her favorite binge-watchable show, the family’s matriarch Kris Jenner tweeted to Brown to let her know that her feelings are reciprocated.

“I love you @milliebbrown, you are so adorable! Thanks for watching #KUWTK! We are huge fans of yours also!! @jimmyfallon #Okurrr,” Jenner tweeted Thursday morning.

At first, Fallon seemed surprised by Brown’s love for the E! show, but she continued to express her unyielding love for the famous family.

“I’m obsessed with them. …They are so entertaining!” Brown gushed. “They have their own language. So instead of saying like, ‘I swear,’ they’re like, ‘Bible.'”

The 13-year-old actor also showed Fallon her best impression of one of the Kar-Jenner clan’s most famous lines, “Okurrr,” complete with the signature “R” rolling and finger point. She even got Fallon to take a whack at the impression, and based on Jenner’s tweet on Thursday, it seems that they got the official momager stamp of approval.

The Tonight Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET, and Stranger Things 2 is streaming on Netflix now.