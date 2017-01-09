Millie Bobby Brown Cried During Her First Sleepover with Bestie Maddie Ziegler

Most 12-year-olds are more well-versed in sleepovers than award shows, but for Millie Bobby Brown it’s quite the opposite.

As it turns out, the Stranger Things star — who already has a Screen Actors Guild Award Nomination under her belt — only experienced her very first sleepover a few months ago. Unfortunately, it got off to an alarming start. (Literally.)

During an appearance on Monday’s Ellen DeGeneres Show, Brown told the sleepover fiasco story — and revealed how her friendship with Dance Moms‘ Maddie Ziegler, 14, first came about.

“She is my best friend, actually — we are very, very good friends,” said Brown. “We’ve only known each other for about five months now, and the first time I met her — you know, I am such a big fan of Dance Moms and her in general, she’s so inspiring to me — and so when I met her, obviously I started crying.”

Brown said Ziegler later private messaged her on Twitter, inviting her to stay over.

“So I go over and at like 3:00 in the morning the fire alarm comes on and we all had to get rushed out of her apartment building!” Brown recalled. “And I’m crying, cause I’m like, ‘My first sleepover is ruined!’ And so we’ve been through a lot: fire alarms, The Grove … we’re really good friends and we text each other every day.”

miss u mills 💘 A photo posted by Maddie Ziegler (@maddieziegler) on Nov 21, 2016 at 7:42pm PST

And in addition to her starry circle of friends, Brown has plenty of other exciting things going on — namely, the highly anticipated season 2 of her hit Netflix series.

“It’s been my biggest break,” Brown told DeGeneres of Stranger Things. “You know, I had one line in Modern Family and I guest-starred in NCIS and Grey’s Anatomy, but my biggest role, obviously, was Stranger Things. I’ve had the time of my life playing this character. I don’t relate to her in any way because I don’t live in a facility, but for some reason I’ve had such an amazing time.”

And while her character, Eleven, remained largely silent for the majority of season 1, fans are wondering whether she’ll be more vocal in season 2 — and whether she’ll have Brown’s British accent.

“I might have this accent! I don’t know,” said Brown. “She has [spoken] — she had actually 42 lines in the whole show. Not that I counted. But it was very weird to not have any lines because you have to talk with your eyes and your face, and so when I had to do that it was definitely a challenge but then I thought: ‘Why be like everybody else and be an actor who talks? Why talk about your emotions when you can literally do it?’ ”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays (check local listings) and Stranger Things season 2 will premiere this year on Netflix.