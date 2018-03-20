Millie Bobby Brown and Boyfriend Jacob Sartorius Perform an Adorable Duet Together

Millie Bobby Brown and her beau, singer Jacob Sartorius, make one adorable singing duo.

The two performed their first duet together which Brown shared on Instagram on Monday. The video is grainy black and white footage of the Stranger Things star appearing close to the camera while Sartorius, 15, is in the background playing a tune on the guitar.

The actress, 14, seemed to have fun singing along with Sartorius to his song “Nothin’ With You.”

“I love how you right where you want/when you wanna be/But girl tonight, you should be next to me/Yeah, there’s a million places/With some pretty faces,” she sang.

Brown has previously shared photos of the two on her Instagram account, including a Valentine’s Day post of the two with their heads together.

“Happy Valentine’s day J ❤,” she wrote in the caption.

The actress isn’t the only Stranger Things star to have talent in singing. Her costar, Finn Wolfhard, recently debuted his first Billboard single alongside his band, Calpurnia.

Wolfhard, 15, shared his amazement with an Instagram post of the chart which he accompanied by a shocked emoji.

The Canadian band, which focuses on alternative rock, is fronted by Wolfhard and made its Billboard debut at No. 23 on the Alternative Digital Song Sales chart, according to Billboard.

Joe Keery, who portrays Steve Harrington, was in the rock band Post Animal, and Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, has his own band, Work In Progress, as well as a musical theatre background, according to Alternative Press.