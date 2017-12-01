Millie Bobby Brown found herself spending much longer in Bali than she had planned after a volcano erupted ash and closed down the airport.

The Stranger Things 2 star, 13, shared a series of photographs of her extended stay on Instagram while at the Indonesian island on Thursday explaining to her fans why her four-day break turned into a 10-day vacation of sorts.

“Hi guys, I just wanted to let you know that I have been in Bali after traveling through Australia,” she wrote in the caption. “I wasn’t able to return home after a four day break turned into 10 days due to the volcano.”

She continued, “I would really love to thank all of the staff at the @themuliabali for taking such good care of us while having to extend our stay here; I cannot thank you enough!”

“Also, to the Balinese people who are the sweetest, kindest and most humble people I’ve ever met,” she added. “But most of all, my thoughts and prayers are with the people whose lives have been affected by this. I truly hope everyone there stays safe. Sending all my love to Bali❤️ Until next time 🙏❤️ @virginaustralia.”

Brown didn’t appear to mind the unplanned days spent in Bali, as she shared photographs of herself meditating on the grass underneath a bright sun, taking a walk along a paved road surrounded by vibrant green trees and smiling with the staff of The Mulia Bali, a luxury resort.

Thousands of travelers have been stranded in Bali since Mt Agung erupted 4 days ago. A change in conditions Wednesday allowed some airlines to do evacuation flights, but then the ash cloud moved once again, forcing many of the rescue flights to be cancelled.

Millie Bobby Brown Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown Instagram

While Brown may have been far from most of her friends physically, it doesn’t seem as though they were completely out of reach.

Brooklyn Prince, the 7-year-old breakout star of The Florida Project, told PEOPLE on Thursday that she considered Brown her “best friend” and “favorite Facetime person.”

“I just love her,” Prince said.

The two actresses met for the first time at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival where Brown gave the newcomer some important interview tips.

“She said to, if you’re still thinking about your question that you’re gonna say, say the first part,” Prince said. “Like if they ask what was your favorite part of the movie: ‘My favorite part was…’ so you can think about what you’re gonna say.”