Mike “the Situation” Sorrentino is scheduled to plead guilty in his tax case this week. He is potentially facing up to 15 years in jail.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the Jersey Shore alum and his brother, Marc Sorrentino, have agreed to enter a guilty plea in a New Jersey federal court at a hearing Friday. Last week, the men reportedly rejected a plea deal in the case.

It is unclear, however, to which charges — if not all — the brothers will plead guilty. Sorrentino’s attorney Henry E. Klingeman confirmed his client has a court date Friday at 11 a.m. but could not comment further.

The 35-year-old and his brother were initially indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records. Initially, Mike and Marc plead not guilty to all charges.

Speaking to PEOPLE last year, Sorrentino said that he was “trying to take these experiences that are coming my way and make them a positive.”

At the time, Sorrentino further asserted that the allegations “do not portray me accurately. That’s all I can say for now.”

The news comes as Sorrentino is expected to reunite with his former castmates from the hit MTV reality series for a reboot called Jersey Shore Family Vacation.