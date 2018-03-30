Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is staying positive.

After pleading guilty to tax evasion in a New Jersey federal court in January, the Jersey Shore star — who is facing up to five years in prison — will be sentenced in the case April 25.

“I’m feeling very good,” he told reporters on Thursday at the Los Angeles premiere of the MTV show’s upcoming revival, Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

“You know what I mean?” he continued. “It’s coming to an end and [I’ll] get some closure, finally. I pretty much tried to better myself in any way possible while facing challenges in life. So at the end of the day, when that day finally comes, I did my best to be a better person.”

After battling addiction, Sorrentino, 35, has been sober for 28 months.

“I made up with all my roommates and things like that,” he said. “It was just an awesome process and you know, one day at a time to learn yourself. It was really awesome. It really was.”

“I did everything in my power to become better,” he continued. “I currently am the director of public outreach for a rehab in New Jersey, where I help and I speak and I do events once a month to help the youth — not just the youth, but anyone suffering from the disease of addiction.”

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Sorrentino and his brother Marc were initially indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records. Initially, they pled not guilty to all charges.

According to TMZ, Sorrentino will have to pay $123,913 in restitution to the IRS. The judge could also tack on a fine at his sentencing.

“The plea terms call for a balance between punishing the wrong committed and conditions that facilitate Mike living a productive, law-abiding life moving forward,” his attorneys, Henry E. Klingeman and Kristen M. Santillo, told the outlet in a statement. “Following through on this plea agreement, Michael intends to pay restitution before sentencing.”

At the premiere party, Sorrentino also opened up about staying clean and sober while filming the wild reboot in Miami with his costars.

“I had to challenge myself to learn how to have fun while my other roommates were doing their thing,” he said. “I had to learn to come from a place of staying in my own lane, running my own race. … I have to be grateful and blessed that I’m doing this right now with my friends. I’m in a club listening to music, and I just had to learn how to have fun, dance without a substance or drink.”

“And to show people that it’s possible,” he added. “If you watch this season, it was possible — because The Situation turns up more than most people do when they even drink alcohol.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.