Morning Joe's Mika Brzezinski Mourns Death of Her Father, Former National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski

Zbigniew Brzezinski, father to Mika Brzezinski and former U.S. National Security Advisor, has died. He was 89.
On Friday, the MSNBC Morning Joe co-host, 50, announced the sad news on Instagram and Twitter.
“My father passed away peacefully tonight,” Mika captioned a family photo of her daughters Carlie and Emilie with their grandfather. “He was known to his friends as Zbig, to his grandchildren as Chief and to his wife as the enduring love of her life. I just knew his as the most inspiring, loving and devoted father any girl could ever have. I love you Dad,” she added.
The New York Times reported Mr. Brzezinski died at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia.
Mr. Brzezinski, who was a Polish-American diplomat and political scientist, served as a counselor to President Lyndon B. Johnson from 1966 – 1968. Then from 1977 – 1981, he served as National Security Advisor under President Jimmy Carter in the years of the Iran hostage crisis and the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.
He is survived by Czech-American sculptor and wife Emilie Benes, daughter Mika, sons Mark and Ian, brother Lech and five grandchildren.
Mika’s fiancé and fellow Morning Joe anchor Joe Scarborough tweeted: “Dr. Brzezinski fought tirelessly to bring freedom to his homeland of Poland. He was a fierce Cold Warrior against Russian aggression.”
Mr. Brzezinski made a special appearance on Morning Joe with his daughter in November 2016.
The death of Mika’s father comes weeks after she announced her engagement to Scarborough.
The 54-year-old conservative proposed to Brzezinski while on vacation in France.
After Brzezinski split from her husband of 22 years in June, rumors that the duo were dating started circulated. (Scarborough, who has three children of his own, divorced his second wife in 2013.)