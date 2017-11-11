Mika Brzezinksi and Joe Scarborough Celebrate Their Engagement with a Star-studded N.Y.C. Party

On Thursday, Mika Brzezinksi and Joe Scarborough celebrated their engagement with a star-studded party in New York City.

Brzezinksi, 50, opted to wear a dark green dress for the occasion and the bride-to-be was all smiles as she was spotted holding onto her fiancé’s arm. Scarborough, 54, also kept things simple, wearing a plain dark suit with a red tie.

The party for the TV hosts was thrown at Morning Joe contributor Steve Rattner’s Fifth Avenue apartment and attracted a variety of notable guests.

CBS anchor Gayle King was one of the celebrities who showed up to support the happy couple, and she appeared to be in good spirits as she waved to photographers as she arrived at the event.

Domestic mogul Martha Stewart also stopped by the event, and while waiting outside, both King and Stewart were joined by former Secretary of State John Kerry.

And Kerry wasn’t the only politician to stop by the star-studded celebration.

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio — who recently got re-elected to serve another term — and the Reverend Al Sharpton also stopped by to pay their respects to the happy couple.

Former America’s Next Top Model judge and fashion editor André Leon Talley was also present for the party which, according to Page Six, featured a special appearance by a Donald Trump impersonator.

Page Six reported that a toast to the couple was interrupted by a Trump impersonator who railed against the TV hosts, saying: “The fake news is at it again. They love to lie. ‘The show is awful and unwatchable. People are saying it was canceled weeks ago.”

Shortly after Brzezinksi and Scarborough announced their engagement, Trump — who would go on to personally attack the Morning Joe hosts on Twitter — said the couple should get married at either Mar-a-Lago or the White House and even offered to marry them himself.

“The White House that I grew up in was an amazing place. If it weren’t Trump, it might be something to think about,” Brzezinski told Vanity Fair, explaining that they turned the offer down. (Brezezinski’s father is Zbigniew Brzezinski, a diplomat who worked for former president Lyndon B. Johnson and Jimmy Carter.) “The mental picture is just fascinating, but the reality is just . . . no. No, no, no, no, no.”

In May, the Morning Joe anchors — who had long sparked relationship rumors — confirmed their engagement.

A source told Page Six that Scarborough proposed during the couple’s vacation to France and Monaco in celebration of Brzezinski’s 50th birthday.

“Joe got down on one knee and proposed old-fashioned-style with a ring. Of course, Mika accepted. They came back from the trip on Cloud Nine,” an insider told the outlet. “There are no wedding plans as of yet, they are just telling their families the happy news.”

Another source added, “Mika turned 50 and realized she wanted to move forward with her life and spend every minute with Joe, and not just at work.”