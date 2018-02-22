The Daily Show's Michelle Wolf to Host White House Correspondents Dinner

Comedian Michelle Wolf will headline this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, the group announced Thursday.

Wolf gained fame as a writer and correspondent on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and recently premiered an hour-long HBO special, Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady. She’ll also star in a new Netflix comedy series.

“I’m delighted to announce ‘Nice Lady’ Michelle Wolf as our featured entertainer this year,” said Margaret Talev, president of the WHCA, in a statement. “Our dinner honors the First Amendment and strong, independent journalism. Her embrace of these values and her truth-to-power style make her a great friend to the WHCA. Her Pennsylvania roots, stints on Wall Street and in science and self-made, feminist edge make her the right voice now.”

Once considered Washington’s “Nerd Prom,” where celebrities hobnobbed with journalists and politicians and an entertainer ribbed the commander-in-chief, the dinner took a controversial turn last year, when President Donald Trump decided to skip the evening. He has not said whether he will attend this time.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

The president has attended the dinner in the past as a guest. In 2011 he famously got roasted by both emcee Seth Meyers and President Barack Obama, and he was spotted looking stone-faced in the audience during the roast.

Last year, comedian Samantha Bee hosted a counter-event, Not the White House Correspondents Dinner, on the same night. Proceeds were donated to the Committee to Protect Journalists.