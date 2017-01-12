Michelle Obama Left Speechless as Steve Wonder Serenades Her with ‘My Michelle Amour’

Michelle Obama got a very special surprise during her final talk show appearance as First Lady on Wednesday’s Tonight Show.

Obama was left speechless when music legend Stevie Wonder took to the show to serenade her with two of his biggest hits. He began with “Isn’t She Lovely,” prompting the audience to erupt in applause.

“So, I must tell you, Michelle. I wrote this song, but I kind of changed the words a little bit,” Wonder said before launching into an altered version of “My Cherie Amour.” “If I don’t get it right, fire me.”

The singer swapped out the lyrics “My cherie amour … ” for “My Michelle amour…” And instead of crooning “Oh, how I wish that you were mine,” Wonder sang, “You’ll always be First Lady in our lives.”

Obama, 52, wore a big smile and placed her hands over her mouth as the crowd applauded. When Wonder finished, Obama greeted the singer with a big hug.

The performance came after Obama played Catchphrase with Jerry Seinfeld and Dave Chappelle and opened up to host Jimmy Fallon about leaving the White House.

“It’s nuts, I feel like crying right now. I didn’t think it would be this emotional,” she said about leaving the White House. “It has been surprisingly emotional for all of us.”

Obama’s final appearance on the show as First Lady came one night after President Obama‘s farewell address. She delivered her own emotional farewell speech on Jan. 6 at the 2017 School Counselor of the Year event in the East Room of the White House.

“Don’t ever let anyone make you feel like you don’t matter, or like you don’t have a place in our American story. You do,” Obama said.

President Obama’s final TV interview will air on CBS’ 60 Minutes on Sunday at 7 p.m.