Netflix's Godless: In a Town Without Men, Michelle Dockery & More Ladies You Don't Want to Mess with Rule the Roost

Welcome to no man’s land … literally.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal your first look at the full trailer for Netflix’s new original limited series, Godless — and you’ll want to add this to your list to binge-watch as soon as it hits the streaming service next month.

The seven-part epic western — brought to you by screenwriter and director Scott Frank (Logan and The Wolverine), Academy Award-winner Steven Soderbergh and executive producer Casey Silver — stars Michelle Dockery, best known for her role as Downton Abbey‘s Lady Mary Crawley, Jeff Daniels and Jack O’Connell.

The story follows notorious criminal Frank Griffin (Daniels) and his gang of violent outlaws, who are thirsty for revenge against Roy Goode (O’Connell), a protégé that betrayed the brotherhood.

While on the run, Roy seeks refuge in an isolated New Mexico mining town governed mainly by women, where he meets hardened widower and fellow outcast Alice Fletcher (Dockery).

Packed with ominous narration — “It’s a fearful thing, to love what death can touch” — the trailer explores the eerie world of the lawless western frontier.

“Where are all the men at?” asks one mystified visitor.

“Dead,” another responds. “The mine took them — all of them.”

When word reaches the town that Griffin is headed their way, its inhabitants band together to defend their home against the murderous gang — and let’s just say these ladies know what they’re doing. (And will happily inform anyone who questions them that they’re “a lot f—ing stronger” than they might appear.)

The series also stars Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie, The Walking Dead), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Game of Thrones, Love Actually), Jeremy Bobb (The Knick), Scoot McNairy (Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice), Sam Waterston (Law & Order) and Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy).

Godless hits Netflix on Nov. 22.