Michelle Dockery Reveals the Biggest Hurdle to Getting a Downton Abbey Movie Made

The U.S. run of Julian Fellowes’ award-winning series Downton Abbey aired its finale in March 2016 after six seasons and now, exactly a year after later, the show’s star Michelle Dockery remains hopeful the doors on the fictional Yorkshire country estate are still open for a film adaptation.

There’s just one problem — getting the entire cast back together.

“I think there is still potential for a Downton film,” the 35-year-old actress told the Associated Press at the New York City screening for her film The Sense of an Ending on Monday. “These things take time. It seems to be a challenging getting 18 actors together at the same time in the same country.”

“I’m hopeful something will happen at some point,” she added.

Dockery first teased about the possibility of a Downton Abbey movie in an August 2016 interview with U.K.’s The Telegraph, calling a big-screen extension of the series “something I would wholeheartedly consider,” and adding, “It may not be over yet.”

Though it may be hard for the Downton cast to get together in one place, a handful of the cast — including Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Lesley Nicol, Allen Leech and Phyllis Logan — posed together on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January.

“We bump into one another,” Logan, 61, said on PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly’s official live preshow. “We did have a meet-up recently. Some of us were all there — 30 of us. We had dinner.”

Logan later hinted that a typical Downton reunion might be a little over the top!

“Whoa, we can’t say,” joked Logan. “Off the Richter scale!”