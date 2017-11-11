Michelle Dockery Reveals That She Considers Herself a Widow After 2015 Death of Her Fiancé

Former Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery revealed in a new interview that she considers herself a widow after the shocking death of her fiancé John Dineen.

“I refer to myself as a widow, yes,” Dockery said in a new interview with The Guardian. “We were engaged, and married at heart, and so I do consider myself a widow.

“That’s the first time I’ve said that, and it’s a bit of a relief to say so,” the British actress added, saying it helped her connect with her Good Behavior character Alice.

Dineen, who worked as a commercial public relations executive, died from a rare form of cancer in December 2015 at the age of 34. The couple began dating in September 2013 after they were introduced through Dockery’s Downton costar Allen Leech.

Dockery laid low in the months following Dineen’s death, but returned to work on Good Behavior — her first TV project following Downton — three months later.

The 35-year-old star also addressed the ongoing sexual misconduct scandal in Hollywood, which was sparked after dozens of women came forward with allegations against super producer Harvey Weinstein.

“Everyone’s talking about it,” Dockery told The Guardian. “And I have huge admiration for those women who have come forward.”

Dockery admitted that she had “heard rumors” about Weinstein and had a brief meeting with him several years ago and had left “feeling uncomfortable” but that “nothing much happened.”

She also said that she thinks the ongoing movement has opened the “floodgates” and that things are changing in Hollywood.

“I think that the casting-couch system — well, the couch should be burned,” she said. “I just think something has to change. And this is the start of it.”