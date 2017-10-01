Michael Che Calls Donald Trump a 'Cheap Cracker' on SNL — and Social Media Is Divided Over It

Michael Che wasn’t afraid to start off season 43 of Saturday Night Live with a big political statement.

During Weekend Update, Che, 34, slammed Donald Trump for the perceived slow federal response and alleged mishandling hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico, calling the presidenta “bitch” and a “cheap cracker.”

After reading Trump’s tweet accusing Puerto Rico mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz of being “nasty” to him because Democrats told her to, Che said “Oh really, Donald? You bitch. Was she nasty to you? How nasty? Are you shaking?”

“This isn’t that complicated, man. It’s is hurricane relief. These people need help. You just did this for white people twice,” Che said, referencing Trump’s relief efforts for Florida and Houston residents. “Do the same thing. Go tell Melania to put on her flood heels, get some bottled water, some food, pack up some extra Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl t-shirts and write them a check with our money, you cheap cracker.”

“In one month you’ve mishandled Puerto Rico, DACA, the NFL — it’s like whenever anybody darker than your golf pants has a problem, you’re thinking, ‘How can I make this worse?’ ” he continued.

The reaction to Che’s speech against Trump — and his use of the word “cracker” — drew mixed social media reactions.

Wrote one fan on Twitter, “Michael Che is a savage. I love it.”

*wakes up*

“Hmm, why is Michael Che trending today?”

*sees why.* pic.twitter.com/Hhf3vFnlno — 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ (@KatieInTheCLE) October 1, 2017

#SNLPremiere How I feel when I heard Michael Che call Trump a b**** pic.twitter.com/6msMnix7zy — Richelle Woodley (@chellied25) October 1, 2017

Michael Che arrived at the studios and realized that he'd left all his fcks to give at home. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) October 1, 2017

We don't have a President. We have a hateful monster in the White House. Or as Michael Che so eloquently expressed, he's a "cheap cracker." — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) October 1, 2017

But not everybody was happy with what they heard. As one critic put it, “Hey @NBC, last night’s racist rant by Michael Che was way over the line, repulsive, unfunny. #SNL totally tiresome. After 40 yrs. I’m done.”

Hey @nbc, last night's racist rant by Michael Che was way over the line, repulsive, unfunny. #SNL totally tiresome. After 40 yrs I'm done. — schlublius (@schlublius) October 1, 2017

Michael Che is a racist. How is it okay to call a white person a cracka? That is racist you hypocrite #SNLPremiere — NEW ERA (@Roo2481) October 1, 2017

If you want to be adored by the left, lie profusely and hate white people.

Just ask Michael Che. #SundayMorning — Wednesdayy (@RealWednesdayy) October 1, 2017

Che’s comments weren’t the only jabs SNL directed Trump’s way.

In the episode’s cold open, Alec Baldwin returned to reprise his portrayal of the president, and poked fun at many of Trump’s recent actions, including his comments to San Juan Mayor Cruz, attacks on the NFL, and the administration’s rash of resignations since January.