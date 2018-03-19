Michael Bolton Raps 'Gangsta's Paradise' on Lip Sync Battle — and Things Get 'Real Dark'

Get ready to see Michael Bolton like you’ve never seen him before.

The 65-year-old singer is trying his hand at hip hop on this week’s Lip Sync Battle — going head-to-head with Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson.

In a sneak peek at the showdown, Bolton storms the stage to perform his rendition of Coolio’s 1995 hit “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Ever the dedicated entertainer, he goes all out wardrobe-wise in black track pants, a tank, gold chains and bicep tats, leaving co-host LL Cool J doubled over with laughter.

But it’s co-host Chrissy Teigen‘s reaction that says it all.

“That got real dark,” she says. “Oh my God. I heard birds chirping and I was like, ‘This is going to be cute!’ And then, holy s—. That was so awesome.”

Lip Sync Battle airs Thursdays (10 p.m. ET) on Paramount Network.

