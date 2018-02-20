Michael B. Jordan raised more than a few eyebrows when exchanging frisky tweets with his Black Panther costar Lupita Nyong’o — but it turns out, it was all a joke.

On Monday, the Oscar-winning actress, 34, tweeted a video backstage at The View, where she made Jordan drop down for a push-up: Apparently after winning a bet on the set of Black Panther, Nyong’o earned the right to command her costar to exercise.

Things heated up when the 31-year-old actor, in a now-deleted tweet, replied, “Bring them chocolate cakes back. You ready for round 2?” For some extra spice, he added the hashtag #youknowyouwantthis.

Nyong’o then shot back, “No dessert until you come correct,” with the hashtags #youknowyouwantthis and #youaintready.

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Fans, hopeful that the pair were romantically involved, shared their hilarious reactions to the exchange, ranging from confused to complete freak-outs (predominantly in GIF form).

We all up in your conversation like pic.twitter.com/XoFHlnScrv — Carmen Ellington (@ReallySeeME) February 20, 2018

👀👀👀😏😏😏 pic.twitter.com/wMZpHWgs8s — Clarkisha Kent: Thrower of Wakandan Wigs (@IWriteAllDay_) February 20, 2018

Until Jordan cleared the air: It was all part of a celebrity prank show, MTV’s Safeword.

“Aight y’all know wassup lmao,” he tweeted. “playing #safeword with @SteeloBrim who doesn’t care about life and took the L hahaa.”

Aight y’all know wassup lmao 🤦🏾‍♂️ playing #safeword with @SteeloBrim who doesn’t care about life and took the L hahaa — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) February 20, 2018

“MTV’s SafeWord is a new comedy show where famous friends become frenemies through a series of fun and daring games,” according to the network’s website. “Hosted by Terrence J, each celebrity is paired with our ‘Safety Crew’ of comedians who help push their opponent out of their comfort zone. The only thing that can stop the humiliation is to use their ‘safe word.'”

Sorry, shippers.