See Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman Shoot Big Little Lies Season 2

Production on season 2 of HBO’s hit Big Little Lies is officially underway, and on Thursday, Emmy-winner Nicole Kidman posted an Instagram of herself, Meryl Streep and child actors Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti shooting a scene for the Monterey, California-set mystery.

“First day on the set with Meryl and ‘my’ darling boys!” she captioned the still.

HBO announced that Streep, 68, had joined the cast in January. The screen icon will play Mary Louise Wright, the mother-in-law to Kidman’s character Celeste, whose husband Perry (Alexander Skarsgard) [SPOILER ALERT] met a fatal end in the season 1 finale after physically abusing his wife and raping young mom Jane (Shailene Woodley).

Season 2 will seemingly deal with the consequences of his death.

From left: Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Reese Witherspoon

“This show is so much about the life we present to the world that could be very different than the life we live behind closed doors,” star and executive producer Reese Witherspoon said during her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes.

“I want to thank everyone who broke their silence this year, and spoke up about abuse and harassment — you are so brave,” she added. “And hopefully, shows like this, more will be made, so people out there who are feeling silenced by harassment, discrimination, abuse … time is up. We see you. We hear you. And we will tell your stories.”

Big Little Lies is expected to return in 2019.