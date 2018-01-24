Meryl Streep Joining Big Little Lies Season 2

HBO has landed a Hollywood icon for season 2 of Big Little Lies.

Meryl Streep is joining the acclaimed series, EW has learned.

In a very rare TV role for the actress, the three-time Oscar winner has signed on to play the character Mary Louise Wright — the mother of Nicole Kidman’s character Celeste Wright.

Streep’s previous major television role was the 2003 miniseries Angels in America. She also did a three-episode stint on Showtime’s Web Therapy in 2010.

Landing Streep, 68, is a major coup for the network, and is sure to prove a formidable name thrown into awards season. Big Little Lies is already an awards magnet, its freshman season dominating the TV categories at the recent Golden Globes and also winning eight Emmys last fall. Given that Streep has been nominated for an Oscar a record 21 times — including for her current role in The Post — she’ll be a frontrunner before her performance is even seen.

Big Little Lies season 2 is expected to air in 2019. Here’s a bit more on the project, which was originally billed as a limited series last year until critical and awards acclaim motivated HBO to make new deals with the show’s producers and cast for another round.

Kidman’s Wright is “reeling from her husband Perry’s death, Celeste is adrift, but determined to fight for her family and find the woman she once was.” While Reese Witherspoon’s Madeline Martha Mackenzie is “finding that good intentions don’t always yield good consequences, Madeline confronts the truth of Perry’s death, while coming to terms with her own marriage and traditional notions of family.”