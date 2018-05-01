Meredith Vieira's Husband Richard Cohen Opens Up About How His MS Diagnosis Impacted His Marriage

In his new memoir, best-selling author Richard M. Cohen reflects on the 40 years he’s lived with multiple sclerosis — and how the disease has impacted his marriage with former Today show host Meredith Vieira.

Though Cohen’s diagnosis didn’t faze Vieira when they first started dating, he writes that his “selfish” reaction to the illness hurt their marriage.

“Chronic illness is a family affair. Spouses have the burden of tending to the needs of a loved one, even when they would secretly rather push him out a window,” Cohen writes in Chasing Hope: A Patient’s Deep Dive into Stem Cells, Faith, and the Future, out Tuesday. “I knew they should not be treated as spectators when they are in the ring with us.”

Cohen, 70, has more than enough health issues to handle and delves into his intense medical history in the book. First diagnosed with MS at 25, Cohen’s limbs are now failing, he is legally blind, he battled colon cancer twice, and he survived a blood clot that appeared in his lungs. But, as the title suggests, his book is mainly about hope for a cure. Cohen shares what he’s learned about the exciting field of stem cell research, as well as the insight he’s gained from religious figures and doctors about the power of hope.

Meredith Vieira and Richard Cohen Michael N. Todaro/Getty

“I’m the third member of my family, the third generation to have [MS] and we’ve got three kids,” Cohen said during a joint interview with his wife on the Today show Tuesday. “I think stem cell therapy is taking over medicine. I think it’s the future.”

Vieira, 64, has been a constant source of support to Cohen during this search for hope — and it all started when they first met when Cohen was working at CBS Evening News, according to the book.