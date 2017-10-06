The Cast of Melrose Place: Where Are They Now?

MARCIA CROSS

Although a majority of people may recognize her from Desperate Housewives, Cross made a major splash with her five-season stint on Melrose Place, which delivered one of the show's most memorable scenes — when her character, Dr, Kimberly Shaw, revealed her scar after pulling off her wig. "I was doing Twelfth Night at the Old Globe in San Diego at the time they said Kimberly was coming back. I enjoyed doing Melrose but didn't want to give up the play. I decided to do both at the same time. My agent even said, 'Don't do it.' I just said, 'Watch me.' I remember flying up from San Diego to the set in Oxnard, going from Shakespeare to pulling off a wig to show a scar," Cross told The Hollywood Reporter about the big moment. "After that twist, and seeing how people went kooky for it, I realized, 'Oh god, this is real!' I didn't really understand what was going on for a long while until then." As for what she's up to now? Cross, a married mom of two, is back on TV with a starring role in Quantico.