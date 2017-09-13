Melissa McCarthy is truly a gift to us all. And now, thanks to her work as Sean Spicer on the past season of Saturday Night Live, the comedic genius just nabbed this year’s outstanding guest actress in a comedy series Emmy.

These quick-and-beautiful McCarthy moments below are guaranteed to provide you with your daily fix of the giggles, and make you love the star even more than you already do (if that’s possible).

1. Her Sean Spicer impression.

In February, the funnywoman made a surprise Saturday Night Live appearance to deliver an uncanny portrayal of now-resigned White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. While Spicer told Extra that McCarthy needed to “dial it back,” we thought everything from the podium-pushing antics to the soap-filled Super Soaker was comedy gold.

McCarthy continued appearing as Spicer during the sketch show’s 42nd season, even taking her podium bit to the streets of Manhattan. The wild performances earned her a statuette at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 10. Congrats, Melissa!

2. Her lip sync battle with Jimmy Fallon.

McCarthy was in it to win it when she took on The Tonight Show host. Delivering a performance so fierce it required eye protection, the actress held her own against the veteran as she “sang” DMX’s “X Gon’ Give It To Ya” and “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas.

3. When she told Ellen DeGeneres about her Spanx incident.

As anyone who’s ever squeezed into a pair knows, wearing Spanx can be both a magical and hazardous endeavor. On Ellen, McCarthy shared the tale of a particularly unfortunate Spanx incident in which her fence-builders got a full “360” view of way more than she wanted them to see.

4. Her “Outside the Lines” SNL skit.

During her 2013 SNL hosting gig, McCarthy played terrifying — yet hilarious — college basketball coach Sheila Kelly. The skit parodied the firing of Rutger’s coach Mike Rice, expertly finding the punchlines in the dark subject matter.

5. When she explained her early misunderstanding of sex.

All kids have some misconceptions about sex, but McCarthy really had some misconceptions about sex as a fourth grader. As she explained on Conan, she was once confident that her parents had never done the deed because her dad couldn’t do “the Chinese splits.” We’ll let her elaborate on what that means.

6. Her Chris Farley impression.

McCarthy bravely took on Chris Farley’s classic (de)motivational speaker character Matt Foley on the SNL 40 celebration. The actress fully committed to the part, even diving onto the Weekend Update desk for the finale.

7. When she played a climate change doubting senator.

Alongside husband Ben Falcone and writer/actor Jim Rash, McCarthy played a stubborn senator who could simply not be convinced that coral reefs were in danger.

8. When she told Jimmy Kimmel about her cousin’s One Direction freak-out.

There was very nearly a McCarthy family tragedy when the actress happened to go on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the same night that One Direction stopped by the show. As McCarthy explained, her “little” cousin was so excited by the boy band news that she appeared to be having a medical emergency. The blushing cousin admitted McCarthy’s reenactment of the episode was pretty “dead on.”

9. The Marbles video blogs.

Long before starring in blockbuster movies, McCarthy was vlogging as would-be advice-giver Marbles. In one riveting post, Marbles discusses the dangers of E. coli and Taco Bell.

10. The pick-up artist SNL sketch.

McCarthy played a pick-up artist’s failing student during her 2016 hosting stint. “Ronda” made classic dating mistakes like telling the guy she thinks her family member is a serial killer and making fart noises with her mouth.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will air live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 17.