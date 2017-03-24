Melissa McCarthy 'Really Got Into' Her Sean Spicer Look for SNL: I Wanted Eye Bags

— A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

Melissa McCarthy doesn’t not look like Press Secretary Sean Spicer, a fact she discussed on Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I look so much like my dad,” McCarthy said when host Ellen DeGeneres showed a photo of the actress dressed as Spicer and the actual Spicer side-by-side. “I feel like my dad and Sean Spicer had a baby, and it’s me. Which makes it even stranger.”

McCarthy made her Saturday Night Live debut as Spicer in February, and the impersonation reverberated through the internet and even the White House itself. Spicer himself claimed he thought the bit was “funny,” but President Donald Trump perhaps didn’t laugh as much as his press secretary.

Politico reported last month that Trump apparently took issue with the fact that Spicer was played by a woman on SNL.