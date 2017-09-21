Melissa Joan Hart Slammed After Complaining that Hurricane Maria Ruined Her Vacation Plans

Melissa Joan Hart is being slammed online after complaining that Hurricane Maria canceled her family vacation to the Caribbean.

“And just like that, our family vacation is canceled,” Hart captioned a now-deleted screenshot of a weather alert on her phone on Tuesday. “Such a bummer but we plan to hit the @nickresortpuntacana resort another time this year.”

The update warned that Hurricane Maria had made landfall on the Caribbean island of the Dominica as a Category 5 hurricane.

CNN reports 14 people in Dominica died, while 3 million people living in Puerto Rico are completely without power after the storm pummeled the U.S. territory on Wednesday with ferocious 155-mph winds. Trees were ripped from the ground roof were torn from buildings.

Dominica government spokesman Charles Jong said people on the island have “gone into survival mode” with widespread looting.

A hurricane warning remains in effect for the Turks and Caicos, the southeastern Bahamas and parts of the Dominican Republic.

Since your Instagram post disappeared. Thought I'd help you find it. pic.twitter.com/ZIXuFYdBc4 — Paul Baker (@peb1225) September 19, 2017

While some followers sympathized with the 41-year-old actress, many slammed her comment as tone-deaf.

Hart could not immediately be reached for comment.

One Twitter user responded, “First, Punta Cana is the Dominican Republic, not Dominica. And it’s better to be ‘bummed’ about death, destruction there.”

Another wrote, “I think you should be more concerned with the people that live there instead of your meaningless vacation.”

A little light humor, considering the devastation of recent natural events. God be with everyone affected by the storms, earthquakes, fires, droughts, etc. 🙏 #RestoreTheHeartofTeFiti #Moana A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart) on Sep 20, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

My thoughts are with all my friends in Puerto Rico and the surrounding islands that are being hit by #hurricaneMaria today. #Repost @salmahayek ・・・ Stay strong Puerto Rico 🙏🏽 Fuerza Puerto Rico #puertorico A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart) on Sep 20, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch star has since shared multiple messages offering kind words to those impacted by Hurricane Maria and other recent natural disasters.

“My thoughts are with all my friends in Puerto Rico and the surrounding islands that are being hit by #hurricaneMaria today,” she captioned a repost from Selma Hayak.

She also shared a meme that urged, “Someone find Maui and take back the heart,” a reference to the Disney film Moana.

“A little light humor, considering the devastation of recent natural events,” she captioned the post. “God be with everyone affected by the storms, earthquakes, fires, droughts, etc.”